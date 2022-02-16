Increasing wind and warmth Today with plenty of sunshine. Highs reach the middle to upper 70s. Tomorrow it will breezy and warm with highs in the lower 80s ! Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday night. There’s a Marginal Risk of Severe Storm primarily west of highway 319. The main threat will be a damaging wind gust at 5% chance. Clearing and cooling Friday. Weekend will be sunny with cold starts and mild ends. A warm front arrives Monday with a slight rain chance. Much warmer mid week with record high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s !

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

