Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Increasing wind and warmth Today with plenty of sunshine. Highs reach the middle to upper 70s. Tomorrow it will breezy and warm with highs in the lower 80s ! S
By Chris Zelman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Increasing wind and warmth Today with plenty of sunshine. Highs reach the middle to upper 70s. Tomorrow it will breezy and warm with highs in the lower 80s ! Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday night. There’s a Marginal Risk of Severe Storm primarily west of highway 319. The main threat will be a damaging wind gust at 5% chance. Clearing and cooling Friday. Weekend will be sunny with cold starts and mild ends. A warm front arrives Monday with a slight rain chance. Much warmer mid week with record high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s !

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell
Mother and son in North Carolina arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
Boil water advisory
Lee Co. Utilities issues boil water advisory
Verizon service outage
Verizon Wireless outage across Georgia
All 12 were charged with computer or electronic pornography and violation of Child Exploitation...
12 arrested in Moultrie online predator sting
Crime scene
2 teens arrested in Tifton homicide

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Warming then wetter and cooler
Spring-like warmth before next cool down
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday February 15
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather