Crisp Co. Primary adds sensory rooms to help kids’ emotions

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - As many kids get back into the classroom full time, a focus for schools has been social and emotional learning. Crisp County Primary School is one of those schools. Just recently, they added four new sensory rooms.

Kelly Glass, a first and third grade special education teacher, said kids can spend about 10-15 minutes in the rooms to decompress and then get a fresh start back in the classroom.

Kids can spend about 10-15 minutes in the room to decompress and then get a fresh start back in the classroom. (WALB)

Sound is just one of the five senses. The sensory rooms have different items that cater to nearly all five senses.

Glass said these rooms are open to all students and are helpful in situations where they get overwhelmed, frustrated or angry.

“They can come settle in, use some of the materials and then after that, be able to talk about what’s going on with them,” said Glass.

The rooms are aimed at helping with social and emotional learning.

Kelly Glass, a first and third grade special education teacher, said kids can spend about 10-15 minutes in the rooms to decompress and then get a fresh start back in the classroom. (WALB)

“It is shown that students that participate in social and emotional learning have an 11% increase in their grades, attendance and overall happiness with the school setting,” said Glass.

They have different manipulatives on the walls, kinetic sand, lights, calming sounds and a chart going through different emotions.

“We found that students sometimes don’t even recognize the emotions they have. When it’s identified, the intensity of that emotion is reduced up to 75%,” said Glass.

Glass said typically, students spend only a few minutes in the room to calm down. Ultimately, helping them get back to class quicker.

“We have seen children be able to go from a state where they are not able to even listen to what the teacher is saying. After they come in the room, they’re able to leave the room in a better state,” said Glass.

A look inside one of the sensory rooms. (WALB)

Funded through multiple grants, each room costs from $6,000-$11,000.

Although it’s open to the whole school, it also helps students with ADD, ADHD, autism and excessive compulsive disorder.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.