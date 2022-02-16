Ask the Expert
Crisp Academy prepares for ‘intruders’ using technology

Blue Line 360
Blue Line 360(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp Academy is one of the first schools in the state getting technology and training designed to deter active threat situations. They just had their first drill using it. WALB News 10′s Molly Godley was there to find out how the technology works to keep a situation from turning deadly.

Crisp Academy has multiple alert systems installed around the school. When it goes off, teachers are told to lock their doors and block their windows.

Officer helping with the drill
Officer helping with the drill(WALB)

Recently, Crisp Academy invested $10,000 in Blue Line 360. An alert system faculty and staff can use if an intruder is in the school.

Tim Hathcock is the headmaster of Crisp Academy. He says in the five years he’s been there, this is the first time they’ve had a drill like this.

Tim Hathcock, Headmaster Of Crisp Academy
Tim Hathcock, Headmaster Of Crisp Academy(WALB)

“Every classroom has a device where they can pull it to make the system go off. You hate to have to do it but if something does happen, we’ll be prepared,” said Hathcock.

CEO of Blue Line 360, James Billig said it’s designed to cut down on response time.

“It’s really more about our multi-agency repose. We have five agencies locally here that could respond to the school at any given time,” said Billig.

He said some of those agencies are Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Cordele Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol.

As a retired law enforcement officer, Billig said his inspiration for the technology comes from his own personal experience.

James Billig, Blue Line 360 CEO
James Billig, Blue Line 360 CEO(WALB)

“I was one of the first ones to become an active shooter back in 2000. Where a suspect fled the scene and unfortunately killed his boss and coworker,” said Billig.

He said it was situations like that, where he knew time was precious and a quick response time is key.

“It’s something that resonated with me for years,” said Billig.

Looking at more preventative measures, he designed a mass text alert. That way when the alert goes off, it not only goes to law enforcement but Crisp Regional too.

“Their trauma center. They get the text notification in about three seconds. This gives the opportunity to stage for a mass causality incident with potential for gunshot wound victims in advance,” said Billig.

They’re hoping they never have to use this system but if they have a situation where they need it, they are prepared.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

