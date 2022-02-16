Albany students become part of history with inaugural International Black Aviation Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Alice Coachman Elementary made history by being a part of the first-ever celebration of International Black Aviation Day.

One of Delta Airline’s first African American stewardesses, or better known as “fly girl,” came back to the Good Life City to bring knowledge and inspiration for kids to reach for the stars.

Casey Grant spoke to students from kindergarten to fifth grade about her journey and motivation to write these books.

Her book “Stars and Beyond” is geared toward the Dougherty County School System.

Two of Casey Grant's books. (WALB)

It gives in-depth history of Black people in aviation, words in aviation and introduces all the different fields in aviation.

And her other books “Star and Beyond - Color Your Way to Black Heroes In The Sky” lets children learn and color throughout the book.

Grant said while Martin Luther King, Jr. was fighting for Civil Rights on the ground, she was fighting for Civil Rights in the air.

“Never allow anyone to take away your dream. Never accept no. When you want to do something, you pursue that. I hope that they will walk away encouraged and I hope that I opened up the interest for them to want to learn about the pioneers, to read and to study and to be very proud. When they see an airplane fly by, they may say, ‘one day, I’m going to fly that airplane,’” said Grant.

Casey Grant is one of Delta Airline’s first African-American stewardesses. (WALB)

Ward 1 Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard spoke on Albany Mayor Bo Dorough’s behalf on proclaiming this new holiday.

They said this day pays special attention to Black pioneers and recognizes the importance of diversity and equality.

In a letter, Dorough also said this contribution will help overcome racial disparity and promote Black people in aviation.

Grant was thrilled and shocked by this honor.

“I feel that I’m worthy and that they presented a proclamation today. Not only that I’m worthy but International Black Aviation (Day) is important and it’s worth being recognized. So, I’m totally honored” said Grant.

Grant said she may consider creating an aviation program for kids in the future.

But in the meantime, she wants you to read her books and continue to chase your dreams.

