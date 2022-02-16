Ask the Expert
Albany Fire Dept. names first female lieutenant

Christy Bengis was named the first female lieutenant of the Albany Fire Department.
Christy Bengis was named the first female lieutenant of the Albany Fire Department.(Source: City of Albany)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christy Bengis is blazing her own path in the Albany Fire Department.

Bengis was named the first female lieutenant of the fire department.

Her father, Richard “Spider” Bengis, was also an Albany firefighter.

She has been a firefighter with Albany fire since 2002 and eventually moved up to different positions within the department.

“Lt. Christy said she believes that without the support of her family, friends and coworkers, she would not be where she is today, and she can’t thank them enough for their unwavering support,” the city said about Bengis in a release. “She said she plans to continue to strive for excellence and exemplify that there is no goal that is unattainable if you just try.”

