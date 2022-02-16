Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany Author uses her history to help write two new books

WALB
WALB
By Molly Godley
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany author uses powerful stories from the history of her hometown to write two new books.

Angela Cain Gibson spent the last four years writing “Under Ground Railroad Under My Feet”.

″Underground railroad starts with a six-year-old slave named Mary. She’s the combination of my mother and great grandmothers who are both named Mary,” said Gibson.

She said it combines Albany’s history and her family history as she Remembers what it was like as a child growing up watching her family fight for justice.

“I remember running around the house asking my grandmother where my mom is, and my grandma had to tell me my mother was in jail, explaining for a good reason to make life better for me. That’s the kind of stories I’ve grown up with. I’m proud of them because the fight was for everyone, not for one particular person but for the right to be treated civilly and with respect,” said Gibson.

Angela Gibson
Angela Gibson(WALB)

Working once as a school history teacher, she noticed there was a gap in history.

″A lot of what we could teach was limited and mandated by state standards. Speaking with my grandkids, I discovered there’s a lot of information not taught. Not because teachers don’t want to, but because they don’t have time,” said Gibson.

While putting the finishing touches on this book, Gibson started writing “Sheltered in Place”, a story to highlight some of the good while Albany was a COVID-19 hotspot.

“That time period was not a punishment, it was a time for us to restore and renew our relationship with God. It’s my personal reflection of what that was like,” said Gibson.

She said she’s already gotten great feedback from readers and thinking about future projects.

“I had one person tell me that ‘usually, stories don’t hold my interest, but I was taking it to get my hair done. I was taking it to get my car serviced.’ It goes up to the civil war, and so the seed is planted, but where should I pick up with Mary’s life next,” said Gibson.

She hopes her books not only teach people history but inspire pride too.

Gibson is hosting a book signing on Feb. 17 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Union Depot at Thronateeska.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
2 teens arrested in Tifton homicide
All 12 were charged with computer or electronic pornography and violation of Child Exploitation...
12 arrested in Moultrie online predator sting
Verizon service outage
Verizon Wireless outage across Georgia
Boil water advisory
Lee Co. Utilities issues boil water advisory
The governor said the act is to empower parents of public school students with the right to...
Kemp introduces ‘Unmask Georgia Students Act’

Latest News

Two of Janet Elder's ancestors, Austin Spencer (left) and Madelyn Spencer (right). Elder told...
Preserving the past: Long lost cousins try to preserve abandoned slave cemetery in South Georgia
6 Valdosta State Students help bring Adels downtown area back to life with their new ideas...
VSU students helps City of Adel plan vibrant downtown area
Staff said they have set a goal of $35,000 and with the help of generous donors, everyone will...
Moultrie Colquitt Co. Humane Society launches ‘Hearts for Paws’ campaign
There are a number of Black-owned businesses across the Good Life City.
Shop Black Local: Black-owned businesses across the Good Life City