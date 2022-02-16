Albany Author uses her history to help write two new books

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany author uses powerful stories from the history of her hometown to write two new books.

Angela Cain Gibson spent the last four years writing “Under Ground Railroad Under My Feet”.

″Underground railroad starts with a six-year-old slave named Mary. She’s the combination of my mother and great grandmothers who are both named Mary,” said Gibson.

She said it combines Albany’s history and her family history as she Remembers what it was like as a child growing up watching her family fight for justice.

“I remember running around the house asking my grandmother where my mom is, and my grandma had to tell me my mother was in jail, explaining for a good reason to make life better for me. That’s the kind of stories I’ve grown up with. I’m proud of them because the fight was for everyone, not for one particular person but for the right to be treated civilly and with respect,” said Gibson.

Angela Gibson (WALB)

Working once as a school history teacher, she noticed there was a gap in history.

″A lot of what we could teach was limited and mandated by state standards. Speaking with my grandkids, I discovered there’s a lot of information not taught. Not because teachers don’t want to, but because they don’t have time,” said Gibson.

While putting the finishing touches on this book, Gibson started writing “Sheltered in Place”, a story to highlight some of the good while Albany was a COVID-19 hotspot.

“That time period was not a punishment, it was a time for us to restore and renew our relationship with God. It’s my personal reflection of what that was like,” said Gibson.

She said she’s already gotten great feedback from readers and thinking about future projects.

“I had one person tell me that ‘usually, stories don’t hold my interest, but I was taking it to get my hair done. I was taking it to get my car serviced.’ It goes up to the civil war, and so the seed is planted, but where should I pick up with Mary’s life next,” said Gibson.

She hopes her books not only teach people history but inspire pride too.

Gibson is hosting a book signing on Feb. 17 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Union Depot at Thronateeska.

