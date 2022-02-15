Warming then wetter and cooler

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Valentine’s Day near perfect weather continues through the evening. Other than a few clouds quiet with cool 50s. Overnight mostly clear, cold 30s and frosty. Tranquil with plenty of sunshine and warmer upper 60s Tuesday. Warming trend continues as highs top upper 70s Wednesday then low 80s Thursday. The warm-up precedes the next cold front which brings rain and isolated thunderstorms late Thursday through Friday.

Cold front moves out ushering in dryer and much cooler weather for the weekend. Lows drop into the low 40s and highs low to upper 60s. Rain and milder 70s return on Monday, President’s Day.

