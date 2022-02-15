VSU students helps City of Adel plan vibrant downtown area

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Adel city leaders want to bring their downtown back to life. They wanted fresh ideas and ways to turn old buildings into vibrant hot spots. Main Street Director Brandi Dame asked Valdosta State University (VSU) students for their ideas on what would bring younger people to the downtown area.

City leaders of Adel want this project to help bring in new businesses, a downtown living and live attractions for current residents and tourists. Valdosta State students put forth a vision, one that’s authentic, with a unique sense of place, full of character and charm.

Mayor Buddy Duke says he is excited about these plans and looking forward to executing them.

“I’ve been here all my life and you know it’s Adel. It’s not quite like it was in the past when we had a bustling downtown, we’re trying to do what we can to generate the bustling aroma and that environment again”.

This master plan can take anywhere between three to ten years to be fully complete. Once the community development manager brings the ideas to the councilmen, they will be able to begin the rebuilding and rebranding of downtown Adel.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.