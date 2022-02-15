Ask the Expert
Sonny Perdue tapped to lead Ga. university system

Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia governor, is tapped to be the next leader of the University System of Georgia.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia governor, is tapped to be the next leader of the University System of Georgia (USG).

Perdue has been named the sole finalist for chancellor of the state’s university system.

“I consider being named the finalist as the Chancellor of the University System of Georgia to be a wonderful capstone to a career of public service,” Perdue said. “Education is the most important issue at the federal, state and local level and it’s why, as a legislator, I sought to be chair of the Senate Higher Education committee to work on important initiatives with Gov. Zell Miller and former USG Chancellor Steve Portch.”

Perdue continued: “Higher education is where I wanted to have a real impact as governor, only to be stymied by twin recessions. It is what I benefited from as agriculture secretary, where I saw daily the benefits of university research. I want to make a difference by providing leadership and resources so that faculty can thrive in their teaching, research and service and students are inspired and supported so they graduate, find rewarding careers and become productive citizens. I am honored to be considered for such an important role.”

The university system board will formally vote on the chancellor position within 14 days.

David Perdue also released a statement on Perdue being the sole finalist.

“Sonny’s leadership experience and long history of service to the State of Georgia and our country make him the best choice to serve as Chancellor of the Board of Regents. Sonny will lead Georgia’s higher education system to new levels. I congratulate Sonny on being the sole finalist and look forward to working together when I’m Governor.”

