Skeletal remains found in Daisy, Ga.

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human skeletal remains have been found in Daisy, Ga. near a mobile home park on Highway 280, according to the Evans County sheriff.

The sheriff says around lunch time investigators were called to a wooded area after a resident came across the remains. Shortly after, they called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to lead the effort.

Law enforcement on scene said that there isn’t any evidence that points to foul play right now, but that more testing will need to take place to figure out how these remains got here.

“A lot of this will be pending testing at the Georgia Crime Lab. And we’re waiting to see what information, exactly, we can get from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation being that it’s their investigation,” Evans County Sheriff Mac Edwards said.

A lot is still unknown, but Sheriff Edwards says that investigators believe these remains may have been here for a long time.

This is all taking place across the street from a mobile home park where several people live, but the sheriff made it clear that he does not see any threat to anyone in the community.

