Phoebe seeing lowest COVID daily admissions since December

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is seeing its lowest daily COVID-19 admission rate since Dec. 31, according to the health system.

On Monday, five COVID patients were admitted to the hospital system.

“The positivity rate of patients we are testing for COVID at Phoebe is also down significantly, and the statewide average of daily confirmed cases has plummeted in the last two weeks. Those are all encouraging indicators that show the omicron surge is waning,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “While we can’t be sure, we certainly hope this will be the last major COVID surge we have to endure. We need everyone to do their part to make that hope a reality.”

Here are the latest COVID numbers:

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 68

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 13

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 3

Total Inpatients Recovered – 4,025

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 440

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 122

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1

Total Vaccines Administered – 78,829

The hospital system is planning to ease hospital visitation restrictions on Thursday.

“With our numbers declining, we have reached a trigger point to reopen visitation slightly. We believe we can now safely allow two visitors per patient per day, though only one visitor at time,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.