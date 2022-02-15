Lee Co. Utilities issues boil water advisory

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A boil water advisory has been issued in a Southwest Lee County area Monday night, according to Chris Boswell, General Manager of Lee County Utilities Authority.

Boswell said a water line broke and the area between Story Lane and Winifred Road has been affected. He said the water line broke when a Mediacom subcontractor hit the line while in the Quail Pines Subdivision.

The water pressure is below 20 PSI at the time and crews are on the scene taking samples.

Out of precaution, those affected should not drink the water until it’s safe to do so.

