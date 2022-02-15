Lee Co. Primary School celebrates Valentine’s with ‘Kinder-Cardiology Day’

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Kindergarteners at Lee County Primary School celebrated Valentine’s Day in a unique way. Their classrooms were turned into doctors’ offices for their “Kinder-Cardiology Day.”

Teachers have been doing this event on Valentine’s Day for the past three years. Students got to learn about both love and scholastics in a creative way.

“(Monday was) Kindercardiology in kindergarten and it’s where our teachers have transformed their classrooms to look like hospitals,” said Jaimie Murdock, Lee County Primary School assistant principal, said. “Shout out to Georgia Southwestern State University. Their nursing department donated some of our materials that we needed for today.”

“Inside the classrooms, all the kids are doing different stations with things that we have learned so some of the stations are working with CVC words like sounding out words and finding the middle sounds and using stethoscopes to hear the different syllables in words,” said Tamara Waters, a kindergarten teacher at Lee County Primary School.

Kindergartner Sadie Cherry said she was having fun using the stethoscopes.

Murdock said the goal is to enrich students’ minds.

“Not only do we want to teach them the skills that they need to be good readers and writers, we want to develop a love for learning, so that’s why our classrooms are transformed a lot,” said Murdock.

It is not just about teaching for the educators at Lee County Primary School.

“They can’t learn if they don’t know that they’re loved and so one of our hashtags or themes that we like to say is ‘love them first, so scoop them up where they’re at, love them first and the learning will come,” said Murdock.

“I love them so much, I mean they are my why, I put all of mine. I mean it’s my passion and they’re the reason that I take time to do all of this,” said Waters.

Some students told WALB News 10 what they love most about Valentine’s Day.

“Going outside to recess,” said Ezra Overstreet, a kindergartener.

“Getting the Valentine’s treats,” said Hensley Proffictm another kindergartener at Lee County Primary School.

Added Overstreet: “That we give them to other people.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.