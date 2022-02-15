‘Kindness ninjas’ take over Lee Co. Primary School

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - If you see small ninjas around Lee County Primary School, they may be part of a new initiative to teach students kindness.

“I learned about ninjas from a secret box,” said Hensley Proffict, a kindergartener at Lee County Primary School.

“It’s very secretive. That is just one of the qualities that makes it so much fun for them. But we do all kinds of things, we brainstorm ideas, little things from a compliment that cost nothing to a smile, to picking up something that someone dropped all the way up to they’ve bought treats for their class they’ve paid for meals for people,” said Keri Phillips, a first grade teacher at Lee County Primary School.

“I went to Waffle House and the person that came behind us, and they were late, my mom got to it for the person that was late,” said Ramsey Grant, a first grader at Lee County Primary School.

Grant said it made her happy that her mom helped.

Greyson Day is a first grader at Lee County Primary School. (WALB)

Some of Lee County Primary’s first graders helped WALB’s Nathalie Moreau become an honorary kindness ninja and told her some of their favorite parts about being a ninja.

“We are kindness ninjas and how to learn to be a kindness ninja is to spread love to other people,” said Greyson Day, a first grader at Lee County Primary School. “My favorite part is the Rak Attack,” said Day.

“Rak Attack means, R stands for random and the A stands for acts, and the K stands for kindness,” said Carlos Anderson Andujan, another first grader at Lee County Primary School.

Carlos Anderson Andujan is a first grader at Lee County Primary School. (WALB)

Even in moments like these with their classmates, students are able to help each other spread kindness at any moment — which is the whole purpose of the initiative.

Ramsey Grant is a first grader at Lee County Primary School. (WALB)

“It’s so important for them to spread kindness because they are kind to one another and then it just trickles down. It’s a domino effect,” said Lindsay Grant, a first grade teacher at Lee County Primary School.

