After a frosty start we warm to near 70 with tons of sun. The warming trend continues as southerly winds increase. Upper 70s are expected Wednesday and then lower 80s by Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday night. There’s a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms mainly west of a line from Fitzgerald to Tifton to Moultrie to Cairo. The primary threat will be an isolated damaging wind gust. Some showers linger early Friday, but then sunshine should take over by afternoon. Cooler this weekend with highs in the 60s and lows near 40. Rain chances return Monday and we warm.

