Dougherty High School participates in mock trial competition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty High School just finished their season of mock trial, an extracurricular where students get to see how the court system works.

Students at Dougherty High School said they joined for multiple different reasons. During their season, they get a case, start preparing strategies and then perform in front of a judge.

James Hubbard has been a coach for mock trials for five years. Last year, the students competed virtually because of COVID-19. This year, they had to again after the surge with omicron.

″I think the powerful thing about it is it gives kids an opportunity to get in the criminal justice system the right way,” said Hubbard.

He said an extracurricular like mock trial opens other career paths for kids.

“It gives kids the opportunity to go get firsthand lawyer experience and they’re also making some great contact,” said Hubbard.

Each team is made up of attorneys and witnesses. They get a case in November and have until mid-February to prepare. Tobias Brown, an attorney during the trial, explains what they do.

″We formulate the questions what objections we think the other team might have and the questions we think are most important for our direct witnesses,” said Brown.

This is Brown’s second year on the team. During their four rounds, he was awarded best attorney twice, and it’s made an impact.

“I want to be an assistant U.S. attorney. I enjoy long practices, being stressed out and being able to get in front of the evaluators who are lawyers and really judge and try my case,” said Brown.

For those who aren’t interested in law, there are other ways they can get involved.

Zion Heard, a senior at Dougherty High School, said out of the four rounds, she got the best witness three times.

″I was a witness for the mock trial competition. I like to act, so this was very much up my alley. I have enough time to read up on my character and do the research for my character. I made that character me,” said Heard.

Both Heard and Brown said anyone can make an impact on the team.

“Get involved because it’s fun. If you’re interested in law, it’s a perfect opportunity to get the feel of how it would actually be,” said Brown.

