Cash reward offered in Thomas Co. sex offender search

Derrick Lamont Cochran is wanted for violation of the sex offender registry.
Derrick Lamont Cochran is wanted for violation of the sex offender registry.(Source: Thomas County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A cash reward is being offered by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) for information leading to an arrest of a registered sex offender, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Derrick Lamont Cochran is wanted for violation of the sex offender registry.

Deputies said his last known whereabouts were in the Meigs area.

Anyone with information regarding Cochran’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the TCSO Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 225-3315.

