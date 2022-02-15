Albany economic development commission sees growth during 2021

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Despite the pandemic, more than 200 new jobs have come to Albany and Dougherty County in the last year, according to the Albany Dougherty Economic Development Commission.

Locally, there’s been lots of new construction.

An Aldi off of Ledo Road is being built, a new convenience store off of North Slappey Boulevard and the president and CEO of the Albany Dougherty Economic Development Commission said some of the growth stemmed from the pandemic, meaning industries needed to be closer to certain resources to help their supply chain.

“While it’s had an impact on our hospitality industry and some other for the industrial side of things, it’s definitely helped us grow,” Jana Dyke, commission president and CEO, said.

Jana Dyke is the president and CEO of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission. (WALB)

Dyke said this growth has to lead to more jobs.

With industries bringing more than $80 million in investments to the area and creating over 200 new jobs, the problem is finding employees to fill those jobs.

Another challenge is increased real estate prices.

″That impacts the housing market for your professionals that are moving into some of these positions. That would probably be the number one hindrance but at the same time, it’s a positive because it means things are going well in a community,” said Dyke.

Because Albany and Dougherty County are the regional hub for businesses, she said they get interested from the local and state level. One of the main factors they look at is education.

“The state, they look at what our workforce is trained for what kind of skills we have. What are the salaries and wages in an area, as well as what are the retraining opportunities,” said Dyke.

A recent UGA study on Albany shows 17% of Albany residents lack a high school diploma. Putting it behind the U.S. where it’s only 11%. And only 20% of Albany has a college degree, again behind the U.S. as a whole at 33%.

Dyke said schools like Albany State and Albany Technical College not only help employees and employers but economic development as a whole.

