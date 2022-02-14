Verizon Wireless outage across Georgia

MACON, Ga. (WCTV) - Verizon customers across the Peach state are experiencing a service outage Monday afternoon. According to Downdetector there is a massive outage across the state of Georgia.

The site, which tracks self-reports from users, shows that problems started around 2:40 p.m. ET. Around 90 percent of the reports claimed there is no signal or phones aren’t working in areas such as Macon, Warner Robins, Atlanta, Savannah and more.

The company tweeted “We are receiving increased reports of service issues in our area. Our network team is currently investigating. We are working to resolve the issue, which could take up to 12-14 hours. We recommend enabling WiFi calling via a secure WiFi source.”

The company has not yet said what’s causing the problem.

