South Ga. vendors offer up last minute Valentine’s Day gifts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pretoria Fields hopes they can spread a little love this weekend by shedding a spotlight on local businesses.

“It’s more fun when it’s busy,” says Lauren Dorminey, a manager and bartender at Pretoria Fields.

And they have been busy. Sunday was the third day in a row that the downtown brewery has had an event going on. The staff is tired but they say they don’t mind it.

“We’re trying to support the community and give them a venue to set up,” Dorminey said.

Freeland mad her first craft from an old employee shirt (WALB)

“I wanted to do something with my shirts. So I bought a sewing machine, cut them all up and I made a little blanket,” said Kelsie Freeland. That spawned a business for her.

Another business owner also makes her crafts from neglected items.

“I make things from shadowboxes, domes, and Oddity boxes for people’s collections,” says Jennifer Stewart.

Jennifer Stewart makes crafts out of unconventional items (WALB)

It is the first time she has gone to one of these events to get her name out.

“I am a little nervous. But it’s going pretty good and it’s exciting something new for my business,” says Freeland.

Events like these aren’t just for people to connect with their local businesses, but sometimes for the businesses to connect with each other.

“That’s my biggest thing if I can help somebody else out by doing my own thing, hey at least I’m doing something right,” says Freeland.

Her signs for her shop were made by another local vendor.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.