Shop Black Local: Black-owned businesses across the Good Life City
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City is home to a number of Black-owned businesses.
As part of Black History Month, WALB News 10 Digital is spotlighting the Black-owned businesses in Albany.
Online, other Black-owned businesses in Albany:
- A Better Way Grocers
- Suga Rose Boutique
- Flawless Deserts
- Clutches & More Boutique
- Dollhouse Cleaning Company
- Greenhouse Catering Consultation
- The Chef Travis Experience
- LAME Voices
- JDiva Artistry
- Crafts by Q
- Bank of Billionaires
- See The Vizion
- The THRD
- Simply Rich Sweets by Vanessa
- Stay Faded, Get Twisted
- LoveBox LLC
Is there an Albany Black-owned business missing from our list? Know of a Black-owned business in your area? Send us a Facebook message.
