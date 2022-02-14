Advertisement

Shop Black Local: Black-owned businesses across the Good Life City

There are a number of Black-owned businesses across the Good Life City.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City is home to a number of Black-owned businesses.

As part of Black History Month, WALB News 10 Digital is spotlighting the Black-owned businesses in Albany.

Online, other Black-owned businesses in Albany:

Is there an Albany Black-owned business missing from our list? Know of a Black-owned business in your area? Send us a Facebook message.

