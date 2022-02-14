Moultrie Colquitt Co. Humane Society launches ‘Hearts for Paws’ campaign

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - With such a great need for adoptions, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society needs the community’s help to keep its shelter operations running smoothly.

On Monday, they officially launched the “Hearts for Paws” campaign.

Humane Society Vice Chair Steve Weber said most people don’t know all of the work it takes to properly run and operate an animal shelter.

“Think about washing out 88 dog bowls a day. If you think about owning a pet yourself, what are some of the daily tasks you have to do every day? We know some of them aren’t the most pleasurable things to do, but yet, they have to be done,” Weber said.

Board Chairman Maureen Yearta said that is one of the reasons that they have launched the Hearts For Paws campaign.

“We have food, we have to keep the lights on, we have to flush and clean out the kennels. So there’s a lot of, as I say, money that’s needed for the daily operations of a good, no-kill humane society,” Yearta said.

Staff said they have set a goal of $35,000 and with the help of generous donors, everyone will benefit.

“Instead of coming every month for more donations for this that and the other, we’re trying to establish the fact that every February, every Valentine’s Day, the humane society is going to be out for a couple of weeks trying to raise money for its operations,” Yearta said.

You can donate by visiting the Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society’s Facebook page.

