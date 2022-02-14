Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GSP warns against impaired drivers during Super Bowl weekend

Cpl. Stewart Parker said they will be out in the evening or afternoon, tonight, and also most...
Cpl. Stewart Parker said they will be out in the evening or afternoon, tonight, and also most definitely we'll have extra ones out leading up to game time, throughout game time, and after as well.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) plans to flood the roads with patrol throughout the evening of Super Bowl LVI.

The Super Bowl is a day where people watch football, eat, and drink. But some people have a little too much to drink in regards to alcohol and end up making a decision that could end their lives.

According to GSP, there were 628 crashes throughout the state with seven fatalities during the...
According to GSP, there were 628 crashes throughout the state with seven fatalities during the three-day weekend from 2021.(WALB)

“In years past, especially more specifically last year, there were 628 crashes throughout the state with seven fatalities during the three-day weekend from 2021,″ said Cpl. Stewart Parker, GSP Post 12 in Thomasville.

This is something that GSP wants to prevent from happening on the night of the Super Bowl.

They will be looking for impaired drivers, drivers exceeding the posted speed limit, those who are not properly restrained, and distracted drivers.

Cpl. Parker said they will be out around these times.

Georgia State Patrol Post 12 Thomasville, Cpl. Stewart Parker
Georgia State Patrol Post 12 Thomasville, Cpl. Stewart Parker(WALB)

“It will be later in the evening or afternoon, tonight, and also most definitely we’ll have extra ones out tomorrow leading up to game time, throughout game time, and after as well,” said Parker.

They will also have sobriety checks if they pull you over.

Stewart also has some tips for drivers to stay safe.

“We just want everybody to enjoy themselves but do it responsibly,” said Stewart. “If they’re going to have any drinks or anything like that, obviously prepare themselves. Be responsible, prepare themselves, have a designated driver, or if they find themselves if they don’t have a designated driver to possibly call a ride share.”

Stewart emphasized that it’s worth a few bucks to find a ride instead of risking your life.

Before Sunday, officers said at Post 12 in Thomasville, they have only had under a half a dozen DUI arrests.

Before Sunday, officers said at post 12 in Thomasville, they have only had under a half a dozen...
Before Sunday, officers said at post 12 in Thomasville, they have only had under a half a dozen dui arrests.(WALB)

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year will have full capacity unlike last year, Priest told me
Restaurant owner prepares for Super Bowl as supply chain issues continue
DCP said James Michael Johnson is wanted for second degree homicide by vehicle, following too...
Cairo man wanted in January crash that left Albany man dead
The two men were charged in connection to an armed robbery in Albany. Two 15-year-olds were...
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
The late Melissa Medley
Vision First Advisors and VSU honor the late Melissa Medley

Latest News

Albany natives host Black History inspired art show
Albany natives host Black History inspired art show
This year will have full capacity unlike last year, Priest told me
Restaurant owner prepares for Super Bowl as supply chain issues continue
Sumter Electric Membership Corporation gave this grant to Positive Direction Youth Center...
Terrell Co. youth center receives over $4,000 grant
Structure of new cold storage warehouse at Feeding The Valley
Feeding The Valley gets more space for cold storage