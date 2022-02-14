Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

A dry and warm stretch ahead of a stormy end of the week.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is expected to keep conditions dry over the next few days, but it will not keep it cool. Temperatures will be rising out of the 660s into the 70s by Wednesday. This is all because a shortwave trough will develop and lead to showers and thunderstorms later in the week. This trough will bump our high-pressure system to our east driving in southerly air and moisture, but the temperatures will be the biggest thing that will start changing. We will be nearly 10 degrees above our average highs by the middle portion of the week with highs reaching near the 80s. This moisture will also add more cloud cover to the forecast before a cold front makes its way toward SWGA.

This brings us to the biggest concern in the long-range forecast: The chance for a bit of severe weather on Thursday as the cold front pushes into Southwest Georgia. The threats do not look as great as the northern part of the state, but a low-end severe threat cannot be ruled out. This is a great time to make sure your plan is ready for the upcoming severe weather season and think about the tips that were mentioned last week. We should be a bit cooler and slightly drier into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year will have full capacity unlike last year, Priest told me
Restaurant owner prepares for Super Bowl as supply chain issues continue
DCP said James Michael Johnson is wanted for second degree homicide by vehicle, following too...
Cairo man wanted in January crash that left Albany man dead
The two men were charged in connection to an armed robbery in Albany. Two 15-year-olds were...
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
The late Melissa Medley
Vision First Advisors and VSU honor the late Melissa Medley

Latest News

WALB Wx Forecast 02/13/22
WALB Weather Forecast 02/13/22
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB Weather Forecast 02/12/22
WALB Weather Forecast 02/12/22
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend cold front brings winter’s chill back