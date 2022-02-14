ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is expected to keep conditions dry over the next few days, but it will not keep it cool. Temperatures will be rising out of the 660s into the 70s by Wednesday. This is all because a shortwave trough will develop and lead to showers and thunderstorms later in the week. This trough will bump our high-pressure system to our east driving in southerly air and moisture, but the temperatures will be the biggest thing that will start changing. We will be nearly 10 degrees above our average highs by the middle portion of the week with highs reaching near the 80s. This moisture will also add more cloud cover to the forecast before a cold front makes its way toward SWGA.

This brings us to the biggest concern in the long-range forecast: The chance for a bit of severe weather on Thursday as the cold front pushes into Southwest Georgia. The threats do not look as great as the northern part of the state, but a low-end severe threat cannot be ruled out. This is a great time to make sure your plan is ready for the upcoming severe weather season and think about the tips that were mentioned last week. We should be a bit cooler and slightly drier into the weekend.

