Celebrating Black History: A timeline of significant Albany Black history facts, firsts
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Even before the Albany Movement, the City of Albany has been full of historic highs and lows that contributed to its rich Black history.
As part of Black History Month, WALB News 10 Digital is highlighting several significant events and firsts in Albany’s Black history.
Scroll through the timeline to learn more.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.