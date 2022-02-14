Ask the Expert
2 teens arrested in Tifton homicide

Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two 17-year-olds are facing murder charges in connection to the death of a Tifton man, according to the Tifton Police Department.

Juan Diego Rodriquez and Noe Sandoval, Jr. were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Jorge Rodriguez, 38.

On Feb. 5, around 12:40 a.m., Tifton police responded to Ira Drive about someone that was shot. When police arrived, they found a man, later identified as Jorge, with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The two teens were taken into custody by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Tifton police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at (1-800) 597-8477 or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132.

