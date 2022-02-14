12 arrested in Moultrie online predator sting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Twelve people have been arrested following an undercover online child predator sting in Moultrie, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The sting, which lasted three days, was called “Operation Heartbreak.”

Those arrested were:

Michael Eugene Hobbs, 65

Jontravious Taylor, 35

Stephen Butler, 45

Zacchaeus Emmanuel Hawkins, 38

Maurice Edward Kluge, 55

Jimmy Lee Lairsey, 46

Melquis Eduardo Gomez Sandoval, 24

Denwood Lawton, Jr., 25

Jorge Jimenez Ramirez, 26

Clines Thomas Rowell, 23

Garry Miles Wiggins, 56

Kenneth Edward Wilson, 41

All 12 were charged with computer or electronic pornography and violation of Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007. The GBI said additional charges and arrests are possible.

“The goal of ‘Operation Heartbreak’ was to identify persons who engage in sexually explicit communication with children on the internet, arrange to engage in a sex act with the child, and then travel to meet the child for the purpose of having sex,” the GBI said in a news release. “Additionally, the operation targeted those that are willing to exploit children by purchasing sex with a minor. Online child predators visit chat rooms and websites on the internet, find children, begin conversations with them, introduce sexual content and arrange a meeting with the children for the purpose of having sex. The children these predators target are both boys and girls.”

There were over 60 online exchanges during the investigation.

“During many of these exchanges, the subjects directed conversations towards sex with persons they believed to be minors. In some of these cases, the subject introduced obscene or lude content, often exposing what the perpetrator thought was a child to pornography or requesting the child produce and send sexual or pornographic images for them,” the GBI said. “About half of the exchanges involved websites used for dating, socializing, or even websites used for classified advertisements.”

The GBI Southeast Regional Drug Enforcement Office, GBI-Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center, Georgia State Patrol, Gwinnett County Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Moultrie Police Department, Roswell Police Department, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomasville Police Department, United States Marshal Service and the United States Secret Service all took part in the sting.

“The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office has no tolerance for those that seek to harm the children in our community,” Rod Howell, Colquitt County sheriff, said. “Our participation in the Georgia ICAC Task Force and relationships with all the other law enforcement agencies involved in this operation are critical to keeping our children safe.”

