Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Cooler and drier weather appear in SWGA starting on Sunday.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The near term period has a few showers being possible a disturbance is working through South Georgia over the next few hours and will allow for a slight chance for rain. These showers will be fairly light in nature but will lead to a wet evening for some. The chance for showers will dwindle into Sunday morning as the cold front works its way through the area. This cold front will drop temperatures slightly for Sunday, but it will definitely feel colder at night. Highs in the 50s and 60s, but lows will fall into the cold 30s on a few mornings. As we head into the rest of the week ahead, sunshine remains in place but warmer temperatures will keep rising into the upper 70s and possible 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. This is when our next system moves in bringing in a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the region. A severe threat is possible with this system, but it is a little too far out to tell what exact impacts we will have, but a low-end severe threat is possible. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two men were charged in connection to an armed robbery in Albany. Two 15-year-olds were...
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
DCP said James Michael Johnson is wanted for second degree homicide by vehicle, following too...
Cairo man wanted in January crash that left Albany man dead
High-speed chase
1 arrested after high-speed chase through Thomas, Grady counties in stolen car
Terrell County
Death of Lee Co. man in roadway crash under investigation
Americus police chief calls for month of prayer following uptick of violent crime.
Americus PD investigating school threat complaint

Latest News

WALB Weather Forecast 02/12/22
WALB Weather Forecast 02/12/22
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend cold front brings winter’s chill back
Temps tumble behind weekend cold front
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday February 11
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather