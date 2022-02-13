ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The near term period has a few showers being possible a disturbance is working through South Georgia over the next few hours and will allow for a slight chance for rain. These showers will be fairly light in nature but will lead to a wet evening for some. The chance for showers will dwindle into Sunday morning as the cold front works its way through the area. This cold front will drop temperatures slightly for Sunday, but it will definitely feel colder at night. Highs in the 50s and 60s, but lows will fall into the cold 30s on a few mornings. As we head into the rest of the week ahead, sunshine remains in place but warmer temperatures will keep rising into the upper 70s and possible 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. This is when our next system moves in bringing in a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the region. A severe threat is possible with this system, but it is a little too far out to tell what exact impacts we will have, but a low-end severe threat is possible. Stay tuned for updates.

