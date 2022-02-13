Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Bus driver shot, killed on the job in Charlotte

Police say a CATS bus driver that was shot in uptown Charlotte Friday night, has died from his injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police said a Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver that was shot in uptown Charlotte Friday night has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street around 9:35 p.m., WBTV reported.

Police said a suspect fired shots at Rivera from an SUV.

There were four passengers on the bus, but none of them were injured.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the bus had traveled off of the roadway.

Charlotte Area Transit System identified the driver as 41-year-old Ethan Rivera.

Medics took Rivera to the hospital, but he died on Saturday. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t specified.

In a statement Sunday, CATS called the shooting “a senseless act of violence,” adding, “Ethan was a public servant and valued member of the Charlotte community. We grieve with his family during this time.”

Charlotte Meckenburg Police Department said information on the suspect vehicle is coming soon.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year will have full capacity unlike last year, Priest told me
Restaurant owner prepares for Super Bowl as supply chain issues continue
DCP said James Michael Johnson is wanted for second degree homicide by vehicle, following too...
Cairo man wanted in January crash that left Albany man dead
The two men were charged in connection to an armed robbery in Albany. Two 15-year-olds were...
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
The late Melissa Medley
Vision First Advisors and VSU honor the late Melissa Medley
Fourth Grade Teacher turned Photographer celebrates Black History Month by recreating iconic...
Fourth-grade teacher turned photographer celebrates Black History Month

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled; Charlotte toddler found
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Several thousand people in Kyiv attended 'March of Unity for Ukraine' on Saturday.
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine