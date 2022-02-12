Weekend cold front brings winter’s chill back

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lots of clouds with tons of sunshine and pleasantly mild upper 60s low 70s across SGA Friday. Tonight becoming cloudy with patchy fog and seasonably cold low-mid 40s. Morning fog gives way to mostly cloudy skies and mild low 70s Saturday afternoon.

Late Saturday into early Sunday a dry cold front slides across SGA. It’ll be moisture starved therefore dry conditions continue. Behind the front a northwest breeze ushers in drier and colder air. Clearing brings sunshine back while highs only reach low to upper 50s for a chilly and breezy Super Bowl Sunday.

Temperatures drop to and slightly below freezing lows 30s Monday morning. Otherwise sunny with mild upper 50s around 60 for a near perfect Valentine’s Day.

Through midweek quiet and dry as a warming trend gets underway. Highs rise from the upper 50s to upper 70s around 80 while lows go from the low 30s to mid 50s the end of the week. Next weather maker bring rain and thunderstorms back Thursday. A severe threat has been outlined for areas to our west therefore we’ll keep a close eye on a potential threat shifting our way.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.