Vision First Advisors and VSU honor the late Melissa Medley

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A marketing specialist and Team member at Vision First Advisors is being honored by those she touched at the Valdosta State University(VSU) Community.

Melissa Medley was more than just a team member. She was like family to both VSU and the Firm which is why they decided to create the Melissa R. Medley Economic Development and Community Engagement Fund.

The late Melissa Medley (WALB)

Medley’s life continues to be honored through this fund. Students will be able to engage in service projects and of course, keep Melissa’s spirit and kind heart alive.

“ She brought energy for everything that she did and you knew she was 100% in but again, it was not a job to her. It was a passion to truly go make a difference and leave a mark,” said Dr. Richard Carvajal, President of Valdosta State University.

Dr. Richard Carvajal- President of Valdosta State University (WALB)

Medley passed unexpectedly from a sudden health event. Carvajal was just two feet away from her when it happened.

“When we’re in that moment and I’m saying ‘are you okay?’ and I can tell she wasn’t. All she wanted to talk about was how do we keep the meeting going because she was so involved in what was happening there and it’s just who she was. It’s the passion she lived her life with,” said Dr. Carvajal.

Medley was one of the founders of Vision First consulting and had a strong passion for marketing and helping others. Her team members wanted to commemorate both her and her special talents.

Gray Swoope- President of Vision First Advisors (WALB)

“And really we thought of no other place that we could better invest in than Valdosta State University where she was on that day and doing the very thing that she loved doing,” said Gray Swoope, President of Vision First Advisors.

Vison First made a donation to VSU and that’s when the Melissa R. Medley Economic Development and Community Engagement Fund was created. It will help students give back to the community and hopefully inspire them to embrace the same values Medley exuded in her work ethic every day.

“She impacted anybody everywhere. She never went without a contagious smile and a relentless ability to put strategies together. She was relentless and she thought about it when she was engaged in work. The product that came from that was incredible and at the same time she was able to deliver that in a way with kindness, care and compassion,” said Swoope.

Students reacted about how they felt about this fund and giving back to the community.

“As a student, I feel like it’s a huge opportunity because there’s a lot of opportunities for my major, which is nursing but, doing community service is harder during Covid, so I feel like it’s a big opportunity for us right now,” said Jaida Robinson, Valdosta State Freshman.

Vision First and VSU hope this fund will make a positive impact on both the student body and Lowndes County.

“But really for young students, to empower them to learn how to give back to their communities in so many ways in rural America. We see our young people leaving, but this is a way that they can learn and give back and hopefully not only help Valdosta but South Georgia as well,” said Swoope.

Carvajal said he’s excited to see the funds impact the campus community.

“Take our students who would be here during the summertime and use the talents of the programs, the academic programs that they were in for the benefit of the community. And to spend their summers engaged in experiential work can really have an impact on this community, said Carvajal.

Robinson said giving back to the community is important, especially as a student.

“Giving back to the community, it means a lot because I mean I’m new here in Valdosta, so it means a lot to be able to be part of the community and be able to do things even in school. Being a part of this foundation is a huge opportunity,” said Robinson.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.