Terrell Co. youth center receives over $4,000 grant

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Positive Direction Youth Center believes they will keep their kids going in a positive direction after receiving a $4,520 grant from Sumter Electric Membership Corporation.

This new grant will keep the kids on track in school and it will keep them safe while they play outside.

Positive Direction youth center founder & owner Dorothy Tomlin (WALB)

“Right now, we’re having to share just a few. Each class has his or her own tablets in the classroom and some of the children are having to share. With the extras that they are purchasing, each child won’t have to share anymore especially with the COVID,” said founder and owner of Positive Direction youth center, Dorothy Tomlin.

I’m sure you’re wondering why is Sumter County giving money to Terrell County, well Tomlin told us why.

Positive Direction youth center founder & owner, Dorothy Tomlin said once they purchase Chromebooks, the kids will have their own instead of sharing (WALB)

“They’ve been giving us money for about five years but this year they’re giving us more because we have a greater need this year,” said Tomlin.

That greater need Tomlin is referring to is more Chromebooks and a defibrillator.

“Chromebooks are tablets and they’ll help with their homework if they should have any from school. They’re able to do through online programs that we use” said Tomlin.

She also spoke about how the defibrillator will keep the kids safe.

“Just in case a kid is running and they’re breathing, it will be able to revive them,” said Tomlin.

She said they haven’t had any incidents with kids falling out or passing out but they just want to make they’re prepared if those moments come.

Tomlin said that they plan to have more activities for the kids in the upcoming summer program from May to July from 8-5 pm.

