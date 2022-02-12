Ask the Expert
Feeding The Valley gets more space for cold storage

By Kiera Hood
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of South Georgia’s food distribution centers are getting some upgrades.

Feeding the Valley is making progress on its new cold storage warehouse.

Fans that will be used in cold storage facility at Feeding The Valley
Fans that will be used in cold storage facility at Feeding The Valley(WALB)

Site manager for Feeding the Valley, Cheryl Maddox said this project has been in the works for months.

Cheryl Maddox, site manager at Feeding the Valley in Albany
Cheryl Maddox, site manager at Feeding the Valley in Albany(WALB)

“So here’s the beauty of it, any kind of donations that we get that are frozen, that is cold like milk or produce meat. Right now we are in a warehouse where I’ve gotten about 10 to 12 spaces, this will give me over 400,” Maddox said.

They partner with several agencies, non-profits, and volunteers in the community to get the money for a project like this.

Cathy Revell is an administrator for the nonprofit organization Helping Hands, Ending Hunger. She says as a community partner with Feeding The Valley Food Bank, this new addition will be perfect for their mission.

Cathy Revell, administrator with Helping Hands
Cathy Revell, administrator with Helping Hands(WALB)

“Some of our nonprofits can only take one or two crates and with their new facility, we will be able to take, they’ll be able to take whatever we need. We’ll be able to get it all out into the community, so we’re thrilled for them and for us,” said Revell.

Feeding The Valley is always accepts donations, volunteers, and agencies to help them continue to provide meals to their communities.

They expect to have the new warehouse complete by late March of 2022.

