4 shot outside LA party held after Justin Bieber’s concert

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, police said.

The gunfire erupted outside The Nice Guy restaurant, striking and injuring four men ages 60, 19, 20 and 22, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. Their names were not released.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital and were listed in stable condition. A third person left the scene but was later transported by the Los Angeles Fire Department to the hospital, also in stable condition, she said.

Lomeli said she didn’t have immediate information on the fourth victim.

No suspect has been identified, she said.

The party followed Bieber’s private concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California as part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend.” The guests at the star-studded event included Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend TV host Lauren Sánchez, “Hamilton” actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire were also among the celebrities seen entering the afterparty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

