Westwood Lady Wildcats eyeing a fifth straight region title

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Inside the GISA the pressure is on. Friday night region champions will be crowded and one team hoping it’ll be their name called are the ladies from Westwood.

For the fifth straight year, the Wildcats from Camilla are in the title game, winners of their last four appearances.

The Cats are the technical underdog in their match-up against the Southwest Georgia Academy Warriors.

A team they’ve met and defeated twice in the regular season.

Even so, Westwood looks to defend their title en route to winning their fifth straight. Standing at 18-4, undefeated in region play, head coach Derrick Harris told me the slate is wiped clean tomorrow.

Senior point Guard, Monique Judge on the opportunity to play for the region title, ”It’s been great with this group of girls. We’ve come a long way from the beginning of the season. We worked hard, running miles before practice, and now it’s just time to get that W.”

Harris added, “We’ve got to play defense. Defense first. Once we play defense then make sure we take care of the basketball. Don’t give them second-chance shots. They are very, very good, so we just have to minimize our mistakes. There’s no 18-4 right now, there’s 0-0. So, what we’ve done in the past doesn’t matter right now, this is the present.”

The Wildcats and SGA tip-off Friday night at 7 from Crisp Academy.

