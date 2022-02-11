Ask the Expert
Warm and dry into the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another fine winter day with wall to wall sunshine and pleasantly warm upper 60s low 70s. Tonight some passing clouds and cold as lows drop into the mid-upper 30s. More nice weather is on tap Friday with a sun/cloud mix and unseasonably warm upper 60s low 70s.

Conditions remain quiet and dry as the weekend gets underway. Look for increasing clouds with warm low 70s Saturday. A cold front swing through overnight with maybe a sprinkle or two otherwise drier and colder air filters on brisk northwest winds for a sunny, cool and breezy Sunday.

Colder low 30s bring a light freeze Monday morning. Otherwise quiet and gradually warming through the week. Highs rise from the low 60s Monday to near 80 Thursday while lows go from the low 30s to upper 50s. Along with the warmer air moisture increases with scattered showers returning Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

