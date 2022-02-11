Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Trucker convoy protest could disrupt the Super Bowl, DHS says

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings. (Source: CNN, WDIV, CTV NETWORK, CBC NEWS, AMBASSADOR BRIDGE, POOL)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is warning that vaccine mandate protests, similar to the ones in Canada, could soon erupt in the United States as the Freedom Convoy blocks another artery between the United States and Canada.

Ambassador Bridge toll booths sat empty at the busiest international crossing in North America Thursday.

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings in Michigan, North Dakota and Montana on the Canadian side of the border, disrupting economic resources flowing in between the two nations.

Dozens of protesters disrupted traffic at the Ottawa International Airport for about two hours Thursday morning, circling the airport’s arrivals and departure terminals.

The Canadian government is now sending additional Royal Canadian Mounted Police to assist with several protest locations in the country.

“The more resources, the more reinforcements, the safer and quicker we can end this unlawful and unsafe demonstration,” said Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly.

Now, DHS is warning law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates, similar to the protests in Canada, could soon erupt in the U.S., potentially impacting the Super Bowl and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell County
Death of Lee Co. man in roadway crash under investigation
The suspects — Jartavion Robinson, 18, Daequan West, 17, and two 15-year-olds, all from Pelham...
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
APD needs help identifying shoplifting suspect
APD needs help identiying shoplifting suspect
High-speed chase
1 arrested after high-speed chase through Thomas, Grady counties in stolen car
The two men were charged in connection to a dispute turned shooting death in Colquitt County.
Update: 2 charged in Colquitt Co. dispute turned shooting death

Latest News

Crypto companies make a splash, the stars come out, and Super Bowl ads fetch record dollars....
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
With suspected hate crimes in the Jewish community potentially on the rise, how can you report...
Potential new wave of attacks in Jewish communities
Crypto companies make a splash, the stars come out, and Super Bowl ads fetch record dollars....
Super Bowl ads feature star-studded lineup
Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Five officers...
Police: 8 officers wounded, suspect dead, baby safe after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home
DCP said James Michael Johnson is wanted for second degree homicide by vehicle, following too...
Cairo man wanted in January crash that left Albany man dead