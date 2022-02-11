Tifton’s Run for Hope set for Saturday

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It’s time to break out your running shoes for a good cause in Tift County.

On Saturday, from 8 a.m.-noon, you can participate in either a 5K or fun run to benefit the Tiftarea House of Hope. The organization provides temporary and transitional shelter for homeless women in the area.

The race will be at Northside Baptist Church, 4605 Murray Ave.

To participate, registration forms can be filled out at the event.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.