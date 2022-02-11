Terrell Academy seeks region title on Friday night

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - In the GISA there may be no hotter team that the Eagles from Terrell Academy.

The boys from Dawson currently stand 20-1 and have won 14 games in a row, a feat that has never been accomplished in program history.

On Friday night they will meet SGA for a third time this season... with a fourth straight region championship on the line, and the guys are ready to bring some hardware back to Dawson.

”They’ve really performed at a high level this year, they practice hard they love playing together, they just love to play and you get to hear them and see them at ball games and at practice and they are always chattering and they are just a good group of guys that love to play for each other and love to win so we’ve got really the best of all worlds right now from what I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” said Eagles head coach Robert Bryant. “They know what they are supposed to do and whether they execute or not, they are still teenage boys so we’ll see on Friday night but I’ve got a lot of confidence in them.”

And the Eagles will tip off against SGA on Friday night at 8:30pm over at Crisp Academy.

