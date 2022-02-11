Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Terrell Academy seeks region title on Friday night

Terrell Academy runs practice before Region Championship on Friday night
Terrell Academy runs practice before Region Championship on Friday night(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - In the GISA there may be no hotter team that the Eagles from Terrell Academy.

The boys from Dawson currently stand 20-1 and have won 14 games in a row, a feat that has never been accomplished in program history.

On Friday night they will meet SGA for a third time this season... with a fourth straight region championship on the line, and the guys are ready to bring some hardware back to Dawson.

”They’ve really performed at a high level this year, they practice hard they love playing together, they just love to play and you get to hear them and see them at ball games and at practice and they are always chattering and they are just a good group of guys that love to play for each other and love to win so we’ve got really the best of all worlds right now from what I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” said Eagles head coach Robert Bryant. “They know what they are supposed to do and whether they execute or not, they are still teenage boys so we’ll see on Friday night but I’ve got a lot of confidence in them.”

And the Eagles will tip off against SGA on Friday night at 8:30pm over at Crisp Academy.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell County
Death of Lee Co. man in roadway crash under investigation
The two men were charged in connection to an armed robbery in Albany. Two 15-year-olds were...
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
APD needs help identifying shoplifting suspect
APD needs help identiying shoplifting suspect
High-speed chase
1 arrested after high-speed chase through Thomas, Grady counties in stolen car
The two men were charged in connection to a dispute turned shooting death in Colquitt County.
Update: 2 charged in Colquitt Co. dispute turned shooting death

Latest News

Monroe runs through practice before date with Cairo
Golden Tornadoes gear up for region tournament
Leonard Guyton, Pelham Head Football Coach
A new buzz around the Pelham hornets football team
Westwood Lady Wildcats set for region title game
Westwood Lady Wildcats set for region title game
Westwood Lady Wildcats
Westwood Lady Wildcats eyeing a fifth straight region title