Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Police recruit in coma after suffering heat stroke during academy training

Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.(_)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) – A police recruit in Hawaii is in a coma after suffering heat stroke during police academy training last week.

Alexa Jacobs, 27, has been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday, her family told Hawaii News Now. Her body temperature at the time was 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

Jacobs is currently in a trauma center on Oahu awaiting a liver transplant.

The Maui Police Department has not given any details on what led to Jacobs passing out, other than that she was participating in the department’s academy. Officials said in a statement, “Out of respect for the employee’s medical privacy, no further information is to be released.”

Jacobs’ family has set up a GoFundMe to help with her recovery. As of Thursday evening, they have raised more than $25,000.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two men were charged in connection to a dispute turned shooting death in Colquitt County.
Update: 2 charged in Colquitt Co. dispute turned shooting death
Terrell County
Death of Lee Co. man in roadway crash under investigation
APD needs help identifying shoplifting suspect
APD needs help identiying shoplifting suspect
The fire happened in the 100 block of Creekside Drive.
Unoccupied Lee Co. home catches fire
Free AT&T internet is coming for some in Southwest Georgia. This is part of the Federal...
Free AT&T internet for eligible Albany residents

Latest News

FILE - This April 13, 2016 photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA...
Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data
Liberty House
Liberty House Hosts Teen Dating Violence Maze at Albany State University
The fingerprints of Jack Leon Ruby, the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, are up for auction.
The fingerprints of the man who killed JFK’s assassin are up for auction
FILE - This image shows a Mirage F1 jet fighter at the Mont-de-Marsan military base,...
Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot not seriously hurt