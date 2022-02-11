A new buzz around the Pelham hornets football team

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A new era for the Pelham Hornets is on the horizon. Leonard Guyton is the third head football coach in three seasons for the Hornets.

Wednesday, Guyton met with his future players and toured the campus and facilities.

Guyton has made several stops as an offensive coordinator before coming to Pelham as the football team’s next head coach.

His latest stop was in Thomas County Central where he served as O-C under Bill Shaver. When he stepped away from coaching he became the Yellow Jackets assistant principal.

Now, he’s returning to the gridiron. This time for his first head coaching gig.

”I’ve always followed Pelham. Even when I was at Berrien, we competed against Pelham. So when we play the Hornets you know what to expect. Just the opportunity to be a part of that family was exciting,” said Guyon. “Now, we’ll see once we get to work and I once I get in their environment. I’m big on adversity and pressure situations so, on Friday nights they’ll understand they’ve been there before and can be successful.”

Guyton will officially take over later this month.

In the meantime, he told WALB he will begin building his coaching staff to get ready for the 2022 season.

