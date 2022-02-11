Litman Cathedral continues monthly food box giveaway Saturday

Ask the Expert
By Kim McCullough
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Feb. 12, Litman Cathedral will continue their monthly drive-thru food box giveaway starting at 9 until 11 a.m.

In partnership with Feeding The Valley Food Bank, the church has consistently fed the Albany community with this event.

It will be hosted at the church, 1129 West Whitney Avenue.

Participants must have the truck or back seat accessible for the food box to be placed inside. No one is allowed to exit their vehicle.

For more information, call (229) 439-2411.

