Liberty House Hosts Teen Dating Violence Maze at Albany State University

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Liberty House of Albany is looking to end domestic violence by providing shelter to victims and bringing awareness to the dangers of unhealthy relationships to the community.

The non-profit organization hosted the Teen Dating Violence Maze Event at Albany State University(ASU) to make sure college students know the signs that their partner could become abusive.

Macayla Banks- ASU Senior (WALB)

“It was giving scenarios about domestic violence in different ways that cost you different things, as in money, emotional support and domestic shelters. It just opened my eyes to see how many obstacles these victims face,” said Macayla Banks, ASU Senior.

Jalisa Covin, Outreach Advocate, Liberty House said the event allows students to play a game where they can see different options when it comes to getting out of an abusive situation.

“It just allows you to kind of pick whether you want to go to utilize the domestic violence shelter, stay at a friend’s home a hotel, an apartment, and of course, they pay to go live in those places. So they make many sacrifices during the game, you know they have the opportunity to make money. Not in the way that they would want to but you know just to get money because you are in that type of situation you need to support yourself and your children, ” said Covin.

The experience was very enlightening for students like Banks.

“So there was an option where we had to either pick exotic dancing to make money or just continue to not have any money. I picked exotic dancing because I was like I need money because we need certain things to continue to survive in society and I wish that you didn’t have to do these certain things to survive in society. I wish that we didn’t have to go that far as to dance, so it was just like wow at the end of the day I had to sell my body in order to continue to survive in society,” said Banks.

Liberty House representatives said the cycle of domestic abuse is hard to get out of, which is why having the opportunity to make students aware of the dangers is important.

Jalisa Covin- Outreach Advocate of Liberty House of Albany Morgin Collaway – Child Advocate at Liberty House of Albany (WALB)

“You start out at the honeymoon stage, then it goes to the tension building stage, then there is the blow-up stage. Then there’s the returning back to the honeymoon stage after the blow-up stage, so after each stage, it just gets worse. That is why it’s better to go and recognize those red flags so that you can know ‘okay I need to get out of this relationship,’” said Covin.

Liberty House’s 24-hour crisis line at 229-439-7065. (WALB)

If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence crisis they can call Liberty House’s 24-hour crisis line at 229-439-7065.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.