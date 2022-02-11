Join WALB, Tuff Truckin for Hot Wheels Monster Truck meet and greet

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Join WALB at Tuff Truckin, 1918 Ledo Rd Albany, on Friday, Feb. 25 for a Hot Wheels Monster truck meet and greet.

Bring your favorite little buddy and Swing by Tuff Truckin between 4-7 p.m. and don’t forget to bring a toy truck to donate to local kids in need to enter to win a VIP package to the Hot Wheels Monster truck show.

Tuff Truckin will be collecting toy trucks every day until Feb. 25.

You can enter to win as many times as you want just by donating a toy truck at Tuff Truckin until the day of the event on Feb. 25. You won’t want to miss the chance to see the Hot Wheels Monster Truck up close at Tuff Truckin.

You can buy tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live at: https://bit.ly/3Jn9HTf

