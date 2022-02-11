Golden Tornadoes gear up for region tournament

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Monroe boys basketball team will open up their postseason slate on Friday night, looking to once again make some noise come early March.

The Golden Tornadoes are fresh off an elite eight run from a year ago and are searching for Albany’s first title in more than two decades.

The guys are hoping to also claim a region title on that path and this team knows they are ready for the journey ahead.

”A lot of the guys on my starting unit have been playing with me since I got here so they are three years in man, they kind of know what I expect,” said Monroe head coach Michael Hoffpauir. “We hold each other accountable and they are fired up, geared up to kind of overcome some issues that we had early on, missing in the elite eight rounds, we lost the last two years in the elite eight round so we are trying to overcome that.”

“You know you can never beat a team three times in a row, in one year so we are just trying to come back harder even though we beat them by a lot but still we need to keep working on our game and working on what we need to do to win state,” said senior guard Domonik Henderson. “Like our coach said we need to break through that wall, we are getting tired of being at the elite eight and losing, we just need to break through that wall and I feel like this year is the year.”

And Monroe will play host to Cairo on Friday night with tip-off set for 7:30pm.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.