Winter’s Chill returns Sunday
More sun than clouds and warming into the lower 70s. More clouds Saturday and still mild. A cold front arrives early Sunday. Temperatures drop by 15 degrees wit
By Chris Zelman
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
More sun than clouds and warming into the lower 70s. More clouds Saturday and still mild. A cold front arrives early Sunday. Temperatures drop by 15 degrees with gusty northwest winds. Valentines start with a freeze and stays cool in the upper 50s with sunshine. Warming next week to near 80 degrees by Thursday. Gusty southerly winds return rain showers by then too.

