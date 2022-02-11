More sun than clouds and warming into the lower 70s. More clouds Saturday and still mild. A cold front arrives early Sunday. Temperatures drop by 15 degrees with gusty northwest winds. Valentines start with a freeze and stays cool in the upper 50s with sunshine. Warming next week to near 80 degrees by Thursday. Gusty southerly winds return rain showers by then too.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

