Federal emergency education relief money to help SWGA students in reading, math

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Educators hope nearly $790,000 in federal emergency education relief money will help students in southwest Georgia who need help with learning in the midst of the pandemic.

Gov. Brian Kemp said the goal for this money is to “help improve student achievement and recruit tutors — specifically in rural Georgia — for everyday instruction.”

“Our goal is definitely a long-term vision,” Jamye Jaycox, the director of Georgia programs for the Georgia Math Corps.

Right now, the Georgia Math Corps has 50 tutors who work with kindergarten through eighth grade students in Dougherty, Randolph and Clay counties.

“A lot of our rural areas don’t have the other resources and interventions that some of the larger cities have,” Jaycox said, adding it’s why they want to supplement what teachers are doing in schools in order to help high-need students specifically with two subjects.

“Those students that are proficient and perform well in math and reading, tend to do well in other subjects and tend to become lifelong top earners within their communities,” Jaycox said.

The Georgia Math Corps launched in 2018 and has helped more than 2,000 students in those three southwest Georgia counties.

Jaycox said with this money, they hope to recruit 40 more tutors and launch Reading Corps for the first time in Georgia.

“What we look for is people that are concerned about those students and want to see them do well,” she said of their search for tutors.

The tutors get around $15 an hour as a “living allowance,” and they work anywhere from 25-35 hours a week.

Tutors can be retired educators, future educators or people who haven’t worked in education.

They just have to be 18 or older and have at least a high school diploma or GED.

Jaycox said they want to teach these kids now, so they will improve south Georgia later.

“Our long-term goal is a solid community, where we have successful citizens of the community that are contributing, that are successful on their jobs successful in their families,” she said. “Eventually, this is a win for everyone.”

They are already recruiting tutors for the next school year.

