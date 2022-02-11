Dougherty County’s Redistricting Plan for the upcoming May elections

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Governor’s race is not the only election you should keep your eye on this year.

May 24 is election day for the upcoming Dougherty County School Board and Commissioner races.

“The upcoming election will be the May Primary Election that’s May 24. The districts have yet to be changed. They have yet to have been approved yet. We know that redistricting is a process that takes place every 10 years after the census and we recently did have a census, so we’re waiting on the passage of our local lines because we know our school board and county commission lines are the same,” said Ginger Nickerson, supervisor of elections.

The county commission chairman, as well as the District 2, 4, and 6 seats, are up for reelection along with the seats on the Dougherty County School Board.

Dougherty County redistricts the area every 10 years based on population.

“That’s a good thing for us. We have already received our maps for the changes on the state level, but we are waiting on those changes in order to get our voters in those new districts on a timely matter, notify them of who their representatives are and the precincts that they vote at,” said Nickerson.

Ginger Nickerson- Supervisor of Elections (WALB)

Anyone looking to run for one of the commission seats on either the Democrat or Republican party still has time but must do so within their selected party. Qualifying is not done through the election’s office.

“Qualifying is actually on March 7. It begins qualifying for the elected offices, so currently, the deadline provided as by the state that the desire is to have the changes made before qualifying,” said Nickerson.

Anyone registered to vote will receive a precinct identification card in the mail, which will inform them of their state, county commission, and school board district.

“The precinct identification card will be sent upon the completion of the process, so they should be on the lookout for this identification card, review this information to ensure that it is correct with their name and their current address, and if they have any questions then they are more than welcome to give us a call,” said Nickerson.

The elections office number is 229-431-3247.

