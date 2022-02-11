Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Chris Cohilas to seek third term as County Commission Chairman

Chairman Chris Cohilas (Source: WALB)
Chairman Chris Cohilas (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chris Cohilas, Chairman of Dougherty County Commission, said he has decided to seek a third term as commissioner, according to a post on his Facebook page.

The post went on to say, “After much consideration, thought, and prayer, I have decided to seek a third term in office. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the countless supporters across the entire community that has been encouraging me to seek re-election. We certainly have been through a tremendous amount of adversity over the past five years--ranging from tornadoes, natural disasters, straight-line winds, Hurricane Michael, and COVID-19 at the 3rd highest infection rate in the entire world. Regardless of the disasters and adversities that we have faced, I have been humbled and honored by the opportunity to represent this community and to fight for all of Dougherty County’s citizens. I would be humbled and honored to again have the opportunity to serve and would respectfully request that you support me in my efforts to build a bigger, better, stronger, and more vibrant community.”

Cohilas was elected as Chairman of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners in 2014.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two men were charged in connection to a dispute turned shooting death in Colquitt County.
Update: 2 charged in Colquitt Co. dispute turned shooting death
Terrell County
Death of Lee Co. man in roadway crash under investigation
APD needs help identifying shoplifting suspect
APD needs help identiying shoplifting suspect
The fire happened in the 100 block of Creekside Drive.
Unoccupied Lee Co. home catches fire
Free AT&T internet is coming for some in Southwest Georgia. This is part of the Federal...
Free AT&T internet for eligible Albany residents

Latest News

Liberty House
Liberty House Hosts Teen Dating Violence Maze at Albany State University
Dougherty County’s Redistricting Plan for the upcoming May elections
Dougherty County’s Redistricting Plan for the upcoming May elections
High-speed chase
1 arrested after high-speed chase through Thomas, Grady counties in stolen car
WALB
This week marks Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Are you prepared?