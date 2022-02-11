Chris Cohilas to seek third term as County Commission Chairman

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chris Cohilas, Chairman of Dougherty County Commission, said he has decided to seek a third term as commissioner, according to a post on his Facebook page.

The post went on to say, “After much consideration, thought, and prayer, I have decided to seek a third term in office. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the countless supporters across the entire community that has been encouraging me to seek re-election. We certainly have been through a tremendous amount of adversity over the past five years--ranging from tornadoes, natural disasters, straight-line winds, Hurricane Michael, and COVID-19 at the 3rd highest infection rate in the entire world. Regardless of the disasters and adversities that we have faced, I have been humbled and honored by the opportunity to represent this community and to fight for all of Dougherty County’s citizens. I would be humbled and honored to again have the opportunity to serve and would respectfully request that you support me in my efforts to build a bigger, better, stronger, and more vibrant community.”

Cohilas was elected as Chairman of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners in 2014.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.