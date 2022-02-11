Ask the Expert
Childcare funding allows parents to return to in-person work

The facilities are now fully renovated for use
The facilities are now fully renovated for use(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some parents in South Georgia say state childcare funding means they can go back to work and school.

The Childcare and Parent Services, or CAPS program, helps low-income families with childcare costs.

That is why many of these parents can afford to send their kids to childcare like Jackie’s Lil Tootie Tots 2.

This is the soon to be used 2-year-old room at Lil Tootie Tots 2
This is the soon to be used 2-year-old room at Lil Tootie Tots 2(WALB)

“Right now I would say 80 to 85% of applicants, CAPS is paying childcare for the parents so they can return to work,” Jackie Holmes says.

Kelsie Tymes is going to school while raising a family.

“I’m not going to just drop my kids off just because I have to go to work or go to school. I’ll stop everything I’m doing to make sure that my kids are safe and I can look after them,” said Tymes.

For her, the CAPS application took a long time to get approved.

“I encourage, because there’s a whole lot of young mothers like myself, to at least try to apply. Don’t give up just because it didn’t work out within the first 30 days.”

Without this program, young mothers like Tymes may not have childcare access. She’s ecstatic Jackie opened up a place like this.

“It just reminded me of home. I knew that they are in good care.”

“We are amazed at how fast everything happened,” says Kayla Holmes.

Forty students in less than a month to this new daycare, Jackie Holmes tells me there was a severe need for daycares in the community.

Jackie Holmes is the business owner of Jackie’s Lil Tootie Tot’s 1 and now 2. She says it is a good sign for the community.

“It lets me know the parents are slowly but surely heading back to work and need quality childcare for their children,” Jackie said.

With all the applicants, she ran into a problem. Right now, she can only hold 74 children. Then she found out how to fix it.

“That particular building is not at 124 because we needed to add a bathroom and I didn’t know that until the last licensing study. That bathroom is about to be added,” said Jackie.

Kayla Holmes is following in the footsteps of her mother
Kayla Holmes is following in the footsteps of her mother(WALB)

Her daughter, Kayla, helps run the daycare. She is looking to carry on the family tradition.

“It’s a tradition I’ll carry onto my baby girls and my nieces that I have and they’re already ready to carry on the tradition as well,” said Kayla.

If you want to apply for the CAPS program, click here.

